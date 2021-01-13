Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lowered by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

