Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $2,922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

