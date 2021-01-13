Castweet (CTT) Hits Market Cap of $522,325.72

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Castweet has a market cap of $522,325.72 and approximately $89,147.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00280899 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000152 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00160343 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

