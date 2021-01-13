Catex Token (CATT) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $250,934.88 and $350.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.