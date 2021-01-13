CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 8% Higher

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

