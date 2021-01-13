CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Trading Up 1.5%

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 55,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

