Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 92325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.52.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

