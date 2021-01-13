Celo Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Celo has a market capitalization of $259.56 million and $4.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

