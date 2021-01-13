Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4761133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.22.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

