Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.14. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 36,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Centamin plc (CEE.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.