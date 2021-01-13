Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 717204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.81.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.032026 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

