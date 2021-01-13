Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

