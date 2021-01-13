Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 844,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,009,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

