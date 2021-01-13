Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares shot up 10.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 2,960,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,835,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.