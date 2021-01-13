Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares shot up 10.5% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 2,960,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,835,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $205.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

