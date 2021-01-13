Certara, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 20th (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Certara stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

