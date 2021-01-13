Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) alerts:

Shares of CERV traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.22. 6,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$203.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.