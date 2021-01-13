Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CERV traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.22. 6,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$203.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

