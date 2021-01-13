CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$1.80 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

CEU traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$375.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

