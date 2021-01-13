CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.