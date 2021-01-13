CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 10,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.