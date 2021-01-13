CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of CF Industries worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

