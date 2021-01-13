CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 462895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB.A. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.05.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a PE ratio of 0.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.