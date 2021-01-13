Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.50. Chanticleer shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 965,762 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

There is no company description available for Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc

