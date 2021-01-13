Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $621.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $652.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

