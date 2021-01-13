Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 589 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.