Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase Sells 589 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CCF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.61.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
