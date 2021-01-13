ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops One Day Volume of $171,550.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $171,550.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,511.41 or 0.99918301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014501 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00046500 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

