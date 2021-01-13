ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after purchasing an additional 249,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 152,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $663,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

