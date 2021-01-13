Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 1,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.