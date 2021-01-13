Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. 3,583,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,931. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.