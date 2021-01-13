Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

