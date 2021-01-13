Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after buying an additional 1,316,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

