Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 9,485,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

