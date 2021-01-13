Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

