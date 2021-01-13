Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 49443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,531 shares of company stock worth $46,267,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20 and a beta of 0.26.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
