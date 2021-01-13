Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 49443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,531 shares of company stock worth $46,267,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Chewy by 331.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 353,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

