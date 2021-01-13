Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

