Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report sales of $22.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $69.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.63 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.70 million, with estimates ranging from $90.99 million to $96.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 72,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,183.00. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

