Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Trading Down 0.1%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.62. 11,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 9,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.