Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $108.17 million and $47.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

