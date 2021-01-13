Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00014691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $154.28 million and approximately $694,532.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

