Chimpion One Day Volume Reaches $883,787.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00013625 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $162.27 million and approximately $883,787.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

