ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 102.6% in December

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $420,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

