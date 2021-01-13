ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 4,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

