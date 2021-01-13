CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,781 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.87. The stock had a trading volume of 378,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,676,887. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

