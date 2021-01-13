CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $352.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $352,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

