CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $310.74 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,596,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,739,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 124,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

