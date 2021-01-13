CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,402 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $53.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,764. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,158.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.