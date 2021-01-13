CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.71. 32,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

