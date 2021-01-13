CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,669 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The stock has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

