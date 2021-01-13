CIBC Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $55.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boralex in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

BRLXF traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

