CIBC Boosts Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock traded up C$0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,051. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.83.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at C$4,729,104.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

