CIBC Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.